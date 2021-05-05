Pakistan vaccinates over 0.2mn people in one day

Pakistan has vaccinated over 200,000 people against the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the country’s largest number of people inoculated in a single day.

Asad Umar, the Minister for Planning and Development, announced on Wednesday that more than 0.2 million people have been vaccinated for the first time. He also said that the number of people registering for the coronavirus vaccine has increased. More than 5 million people have signed up for the vaccination so far, according to Umar.

الحمد للہ ایک دن میں ویکسین لگنے کی تعداد کل 2 لاکھ سے تجاوز کر گئی. لوگوں کے ریجسٹر کرنے کے رفتار میں بھی اضافہ ہوا ہے اور اب تک رجسٹر کرنے والوں کی تعداد 50 لاکھ سے تجاوز کر گئی ہے. اگر 40 سال یا اس سے زیادہ عمر ہے تو جلد رجسٹر کریں. اور ساتھ میں حفاظتی اقدامات جاری رکھیں — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) May 5, 2021

He encouraged everyone above the age of 40 to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Pakistan has opened enrollment to people above the age of 40, as well as allowing citizens above the age of 50 to get vaccinations on the spot. After Eid, the nation intends to open registration to all residents.

4113 new cases and 119 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to official reports from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). In Pakistan, the positivity rate is 9.17 percent, whereas the number of active cases is 84,480.

310616 coronavirus cases have been reported in Punjab, 287643 in Sindh, 121099 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 22776, in Balochistan, 76696 in Islamabad, 17,397 in Azad Kashmir, and 5341 in Gilgit-Baltistan after the COVID-19 outbreak in Pakistan.

