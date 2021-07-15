Pakistan, Uzbekistan to produce film on first Mughal emperor Zaheer ud din Babar: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Thursday that Pakistan and Uzbekistan will jointly make a film on the first Mughal emperor, Zaheer ud din Babar, in order to let the youth know about the connection between two countries.

“[It] is extremely exciting that we have decided now to make a film on the first of the great Mughals, Zahreer ud din Babar,” the premier said in a joint presser with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

He said that the Mughal dynasty ruled India for three centuries, adding that the region at that time considered as “one of the richest” places in the world.

“I think the young people in Uzbekistan and Pakistan must know this connection that stayed for hundreds of years between this part of the world and our part of the world,” the premier said.

“We hope that this will be the beginning of a strong cultural exchange between the two countries. As our countries get closer […] I will introduce cricket to the people of Uzbekistan,” said the prime minister.

Speaking on the occasion, President Mirziyoyev threw weight behind PM Imran’s opinion, adding that the youth of Uzbekistan should know about the heritage of Babar’s dynasty.

“We should say that this is just the beginning. I look forward to visiting Pakistan in order to see those very places that have the touch of our ancestors and to see the life in Pakistan and people of Pakistan,” said the Uzbek president.

