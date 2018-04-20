Pakistan-Uzbekistan to form JWG on Trade, Investment

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to form Joint Working Group (JWG) on Trade and Investment. The JWG would focus on exploring opportunities to enhance bilateral economic relations. The dates and venue of the 1st meeting of JWG either in Pakistan or in Uzbekistan would be decided afterwards.

In this regard, a high-ranking ministerial delegation from Uzbekistan led by Uzbek Minister for Foreign Trade Khodjaev Jamshaid held detailed discussions with Secretary Commerce Mohammad Younus Dagha and higher officials of Ministry of Commerce here on Thursday.

Due course of discussions, both sides vowed to enhance trade relations between the two countries. It was resolved that all out efforts would be made to remove impediments hampering bilateral trade including lack of direct cargo links, safe and direct land route, removal of non tariff barriers (NTBs) and efficient and effective banking channels

It was agreed that institutional mechanism between both the countries needs to be upgraded. The Secretary Commerce Mohammad Younus Dagha proposed to form Joint Working Group (JWG) on Trade and Investment. The Uzbek Minister agreed to the proposal.

It is pertinent to note here that Uzbek delegation also included Adham Ikramov, Chairman CCI of Uzbekistan, Bahadir Alihanov, Deputy Chairman of Association Uztextile Industry, Alisher, HoD, International Cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Trade, Azamat Yuldashev, Director on Production and Investment of JSC Uzagrotechmash (Agricultural Machinery), Murad Bekmirzaev, Deputy Head of Marketing Department of JSC Uzagrotechmash(Agricultural Machinery) and Embassy officials.