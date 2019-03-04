Pakistan, Uzbekistan linked in strong bilateral relations

Zubair Qureshi

In order to promote Uzbekistan and its tourism, ‘Uzbekistan Information Centre’ is inaugurated in Civic Centre of Bharia Town. Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul inaugurated the centre on Sunday.

Ambassador of Uzbekistan Furqat Sidiqovn received the minister upon her arrival. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Gul hoped the centre would provide valuable information to the Pakistanis or other nationals who intended to visit the great culturally rich and diverse country of Uzbekistan. She said since Uzbekistan is the only country of Central Asia having direct regular flights from Pakistan, the Information Centre can serve as Gateway to Central Asia. Zartaj Gul was of the view that Central Asia had great cultural, historical and even genetic relations with Pakistan and Uzbekistan being the homeland of Sufism, cultural, art, science and philosophy is cradle of Muslim civilization.

She maintained that Pakistan and Uzbekistan enjoyed strong bilateral relations as well as people to people contacts and cultural relations. She expressed her desire to visit Uzbekistan to finding out her roots as she believes that people are Pakistan and strongly linked with Tashkent, Samarkand and Bukhara historically.

She was of the view that Pakistan government and government of Uzbekistan were working in several fields and learning from experience of the other in several areas.

She stated that education, climate change and tourism are one of several fields where both the countries are collaborating with each other. Uzbek Ambassador Furqat Sidiqov while addressing the event said Uzbekistan is Pakistanis’ second home as people of both the countries have the shared history, culture and customs.

About Uzbekistan Tourist Information Centre, the Ambassador said it would provide information about educational institutions of Uzbekistan, business opportunities in Uzbekistan as well as tourism products and travel opportunities in Uzbekistan.

