Pakistan, US reaffirm shared goals to enhance economic, commercial ties

Pakistan and the United States have reaffirmed the shared goals between the two countries for enhancing the mutual relationship by advancing economic and commercial ties and health cooperation.

In this regard, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Ambassador Tariq Fatemi, on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Deputy Secretary noted the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the United States and Pakistan.

The two delegates also discussed coordination on the situation in Afghanistan, regional stability, and the devastating effects of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine on food security in Pakistan and worldwide.

