Pakistan, US need to work together to end terrorism: Aizaz

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry has said that Pakistan and the United States must work together to eliminate terrorism in the region.

In an interview with Los Angeles Times the Ambassador expressed concern over current stress in relations between the two countries.He said that both the US and Pakistan have worked together for 70 years and need to find common ground for achieving shared objectives.

Referring to President Trump’s tweet, the Ambassador said that the relationship should not be categorized and people felt humiliated and there was a big public outrage.

He said we think there is still enough work to be done by Pakistan and the United States, particularly to stabilize Afghanistan and eliminate terrorism from our region.

To a question, he said that Pakistan has come a long way in defeating terrorism and we are pushing them away as a result the law-and-order situation has drastically improved.

The Ambassador said security situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating which is a great cause of concern for Pakistan. He pointed out that all our gains against terrorism will be at risk if Afghanistan does not stabilize.

The Ambassador pointed out that this time around, unfortunately, the United States and Pakistan have begun to focus more on what divides them, rather than on what unites them. And that’s something that we hope will change.

“The way it is being perceived in Pakistan is that we are being scapegoated for failure in Afghanistan. We are the bogeyman. [But] we don’t think that anyone from our intelligence would support elements who would kill their own children. That’s not acceptable to anyone of us. We don’t like the Taliban and the Haqqani. We do not want them in our land. They should be participating in the political mainstream in Afghanistan.—INP