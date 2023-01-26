Pakistan, US in new process of ‘productive’ re-engagement: MoFA spokesperson

Islamabad: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Thursday said Pakistan and the United States were in a “new process of re-engagement based on productive and cooperative” collaboration in diverse matters.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the MoFA spokesperson, said that Islamabad and Washington were undertaking discussions on different issues, including agriculture, climate change, investment, energy, and other sectors.

She was responding to a statement of the US State Department’s spokesperson, Ned Price, who had said that Pakistan could buy Russian oil despite restrictions.

Islamabad looks toward US to facilitate IMF talks

Ms Mumtaz said that Pakistan appreciated its close friendship with the US and was in a process of “re-engagement”.

Asked if there was a backdoor diplomacy brokered by the United Arab Emirates between Pakistan and India, she said that, at this stage, no dialogue is taking place between the two countries.

On January 17, in an interview with Al Jazeera, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold “serious and sincere” talks to resolve burning issues, including Kashmir.

PM Shehbaz had said that India and Pakistan are neighbors and have to live with each other.