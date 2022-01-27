Pakistan, US hold joint naval exercise near Karachi

KARACHI- American Naval Ships Whirlwind (PC-11) and Squall (PC-7) held a bilateral exercise with Pakistan Navy during their visit to Karachi port.

Pakistan Navy spokesperson in a statement said that the visit of the American warships will strengthen professional relations between the two countries.

High ranking officials of Pakistan Navy and staff members of American Consulate in Pakistan received them.

The visit of US ships will further enhance joint peace efforts in the region.

Last month, Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) TUGHRIL participated in the bilateral exercise Lion Star jointly conducted by Sri Lankan and Pakistan navies during its visit to Colombo.

A statement issued by DGPR Navy said, “The CO of PNS TUGHRIL called on Western Naval Area Cdr of Sri Lanka Navy & conveyed regards of CNS Adm Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi”.

“PNS TUGHRIL also participated in bilateral Exercise Lion Star with host Navy,” it added.

Earlier in December, PNS TUGHRIL participated in the bilateral exercise MALPAK-III jointly conducted by Malaysian and Pakistan Navy.

On its arrival at the port as part of good will visit, Pakistan diplomatic officials and hosting Navy warmly welcomed the ship at the Port.

