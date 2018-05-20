Pakistan-US Alumni to organize photo exhibition on tourist attractions of Pakistan

Mohammad Arshad

Pakistan-US Alumni Network will hold a 4-day program in mid-July this year, where more than 200 Alumni from Pakistan will participate. The program will comprise photo exhibition on tourist attractions of Pakistan, cultural performances and speeches etc.

In a meeting with Managing Director Pakistan Tourism, Ch. Abdul Ghafoor Khan here Cultural Officer of US Embassy Thomas (Tom) Montgomery, Saturday, said that US desired political, economical stability and prosperity with peaceful secure environment in Pakistan.

He appreciated the efforts and initiatives of PTDCfor promotion and development of tourism in the country. Managing Director PTDC assured full cooperation of PTDC in organizing the event, which will help us in promoting tourism in the country.

Earlier, MD PTDC briefed them on tourism sector in Pakistan and said that Pakistan and USA had successfully completed seventy years of diplomatic relations and USAID was providing Pakistan with support in Health, Education and Infrastructure development in rural areas of the country.

There are countless opportunities available for tourism in Pakistan but negative image from International Media resulted in low foreign tourist flow to Pakistan, whereas the actual situation is contrary. Pakistan is completely peaceful and safe for foreign tourists.

Ch. Ghafoor told that UNWTO Conferences in Pakistan will be held in near future as well as UNWTO will help Pakistan in removing negative travel advisories. UNWTO’s response was positive.