Pakistan urges world to counter all terrorist bodies, ideologies

Observer Report

United Nations

Pakistan on Monday called on the UN Security Council to combat all forms of terrorism and act against all terrorist organizations and ideologies, including the Hindutva extremists in India.

“The world’s counter-terrorism endeavours cannot remain restricted to only some ideologies and selected organizations,” Ambassador Munir Akram said in a statement to the 15-member Council, which held a debate on the UN Secretary-General’s report on “Threats to International Peace and Security posed by Terrorism Actions”. “We must confront and defeat ISIL and Al-Qaeda and their associated terrorist groups. But we must also confront the terrorism of hate and ambition which currently emanates from other sources, including the Hindutva extremists in India,” he added. Ambassador Akram said that terrorist organizations like Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA), which are affiliated with Islamic State of Iraq and Levant – Khorasan (ISIL-K), continue to target Pakistan from across the Pak-Afghan border, as is pointed out in the secretary-general’s report. He said that the TTP and JuA receive financial and logistical support from an Indian terror syndicate, whose members include: Angara Appaji, Gobinda Patnaik, Ajoy Mistry and Venumadhav Dongra. Pakistan, he said, had submitted their names for designation in the UNSC sanctions list. “Pakistan will not rest until this Indian terror syndicate is brought to justice,” Ambassador Akram said, while strongly condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and recounting Islamabad’s success in combating the menace. “Our people and security forces have fought back with courage and coherence. We have achieved unparalleled success in defeating terrorism within our borders.” Elaborating Hindutva terrorism’s threat to Pakistan and the entire region, he said that India’s ruling BJP and its parent, the RSS, inspired by the Hindutva ideology, plan to transform India and the subcontinent into a region dominated by the Hindu religion, where minorities either convert to Hinduism or become second class citizens or stateless persons.