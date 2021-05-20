Pakistan urges UNSC to hold Israel accountable as Gaza toll reaches 228

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has urged United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to hold Israel accountable for its ongoing aggression against people of Palestine and take steps to implement the UN resolutions to resolve the issue.

FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri during his briefly news briefing on Thursday, he said that Kashmir and Palestine issues are the longest disputes on the agenda of UN Security Council.

Chaudhri said that Pakistan has been condemned the deliberate assault by Israel against Palestinians and breaching the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Slamming Israel’s illegal expansion of Jews settlements in the occupied territory, he said that Israel is forcing Palestinians to vacate their house, besides targeting international media outlets.

While talking about talks with Kashmir, he said that negotiations should be meaningful and result oriented to resolve the longstanding issues, including Kashmir.

Eight more innocent Palestinians including three members of same family were killed in fresh Israeli strikes in Gaza, facing the attacks for around two weeks.

At least 228 Palestinians, including 64 children, 38 women have been killed and more than 1500 others were injured in Israel attacks in eleven days.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/karachiites-march-for-palestine-demanding-an-end-to-israeli-aggression/