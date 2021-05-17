Pakistan urges U.S. to help resolve Palestinian crises

Pakistan urged the United States to help resolve the escalating Palestinian crisis and preserve regional peace on Sunday.

It was discussed during a phone conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday.

The two leaders spoke about bilateral ties as well as major regional trends, including the worsening situation in Palestine.

FM Qureshi informed Secretary Blinken of the Pakistani people’s deep concern and distress over the deteriorating humanitarian condition in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian Territories, which he had previously called for urgent action to stop the continuing violence against the Palestinian people during a meeting of the Organization of Muslim Countries.

He also emphasized the significance of the United States’ position in taking the requisite measures to remedy the desperate situation, preserve stability, and promote a just solution.

He reiterated Pakistan’s desire for a deep and inclusive partnership with the US, focused on strong economic cooperation, improved regional connectivity, and a shared vision for a prosperous South Asia.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Afghan peace process, emphasizing that finding a peaceful diplomatic settlement in Afghanistan was a joint effort involving all Afghan parties as well as core international and regional stakeholders.

The foreign minister emphasized the significance of a responsible exit by emphasizing the importance of a decrease in conflict, a lasting truce, and seizing this unprecedented opportunity to achieve an equitable, broad-based, and substantive diplomatic resolution.

Pakistan’s enormous sacrifices in the fight against extremism, as well as strides achieved in tightening anti-terrorism funding and anti-money laundering regimes, were also highlighted by the foreign minister. He reaffirmed his commitment to continue working on this problem.

Foreign Minister Qureshi and Secretary Blinken decided to keep in contact and work closely to advance the mutual and regional interests of the two countries.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/international/