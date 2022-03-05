Pakistan urges restraint in Russia-Ukraine conflict Ambassador condoles loss of ‘precious human lives

Pakistan on Thursday has called for restraint and avoidance of disproportionate actions in the conflict stemming from Russia’s ‘special military operation’ against Ukraine and expressed concern over the failure to resolve the week-long crisis through diplomatic means.

“We note, with deep concern, the failure of diplomacy and human rights and humanitarian implications arising from the conflict,” Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations office in Geneva, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi said before the UN Human Rights Council. The UNHRC met in an urgent session on Thursday – the day the UN announced that one million people had fled Ukraine in a week’s time. “We condole the loss of precious human lives, stand in solidarity with the affected families and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” he told the delegates.

“Pakistan is committed to the fundamental principles of the UN Charter: self-determination of peoples, non-use or threat of use of force, sovereignty and territorial integrity of states and pacific settlement of disputes,” Ambassador Hashmi stated, adding that human rights and adherence to obligations under international humanitarian law remained imperative.

According to the Pakistani ambassador, a diplomatic solution was indispensable to de-escalate the conflict and mitigate further human suffering and displacement.

The Pakistani envoy welcomed the recent talks between the two sides and urged its continuation while emphasising that human rights and protection of those stranded in the conflict should also be part of this dialogue process.

“Humanitarian assistance must be extended to all affected without discrimination based on race, nationality, religion and ethnicity. We support stepping up humanitarian efforts and facilitating the safe evacuation of civilians,” Hashmi said.

He maintained that Pakistan was seriously concerned about the safety and welfare of all civilians, including Pakistani citizens and students in the conflict zone.

He stated that most of the Pakistani citizens had been evacuated and those remaining were being facilitated.

“We thank the cooperation extended by Ukrainian authorities as well as other countries. We call on all parties to provide safe passage to stranded civilians,” the ambassador urged.

The diplomats said that the debate on the situation between Russia and Ukraine is expected to continue on Friday when the 47-member council will vote on a resolution, tabled by Ukraine.

The resolution seeks the establishment of a commission of inquiry to probe the alleged abuses of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law during Russia’s offensive. APP