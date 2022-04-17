Pakistan urges Kabul to secure Pak-Afghan border

In view of rising cross border attacks, Pakistan on Sunday urged Kabul to secure the Pak-Afghan border region and take stern action against the individuals involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan, in the interest of peace and progress of the two brotherly countries.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar noted that incidents of terrorist attacks along the Pak-Afghan Border have significantly increased in the last few days, adding that Pakistani security forces are being targeted from across the border.

He maintained that Pakistan has repeatedly requested the Afghan government in the last few months to take notice of the attacks. “Terrorists are using Afghan soil with impunity to carry out activities inside Pakistan,” he added.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan and Afghanistan have been engaged for the past several months through institutional channels for effective coordination and security along their long shared border.

“Unfortunately, elements of banned terrorist groups in the border region, including TTP, have continued to attack Pakistan’s border security posts, resulting into martyrdom of several Pakistani troops,” said Asim Iftikhar.

On 14 April 2022 as well, seven Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in North Waziristan District by terrorists operating from Afghanistan, he added.

The spokesperson, once again, strongly condemned terrorists operating with impunity from Afghan soil to carry out activities in Pakistan.

He maintained that this is detrimental to their efforts of maintaining peace and stability along the Pak-Afghan border. Reaffirming respect for Afghanistan’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, the spokesperson said Islamabad will continue to work closely with the Afghan government to strengthen bilateral relations in all fields.