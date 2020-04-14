OBSERVER REPORT
KARACHI Days after his call for a ‘Global Initiative on Debt Relief’ for developing countries to cope with the novel coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, seeking her leadership role for implementation of the sought-after move. The premier emphasised that Covid-19 pandemic has unfolded an unprecedented global health and economic crisis, “where developing countries will be hit harder due to lack of fiscal space and debt servicing”.
Pakistan urges Germany to play key role in debt relief
