Pakistan urges Germany to play key role in debt relief

OBSERVER REPORT

KARACHI Days after his call for a ‘Global Initiative on Debt Relief’ for developing countries to cope with the novel coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, seeking her leadership role for implementation of the sought-after move. The premier emphasised that Covid-19 pandemic has unfolded an unprecedented global health and economic crisis, “where developing countries will be hit harder due to lack of fiscal space and debt servicing”.