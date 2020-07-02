Pakistan urges Denmark to play role in debt relief

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Highlighting the economic challenges faced by developing countries amid COVID-19 pandemic, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday urged Denmark to play its role on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s proposal for debt relief, ARY News reported.

According to the details, FM Qureshi held a video conference with his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod and discussed a range of issues, including economic cooperation, including bilateral ties, situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the conversation, the foreign minister said, “Dealing with economic impact of COVID-19 is a big challenge for developing countries.”

The foreign minister apprised his Danish counterpart about the plight of innocent Kashmiris. FM Qureshi said that Pakistan was making sincere efforts for establishment of durable pace in war-torn Afghanistan.