Observer Report

Beijing

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) can help African countries to access wider Asian markets with much-reduced time and economic cost.

This was stated by Pakistan’s envoy to the African Union (AU) Asghar Ali while addressing the Belt and Road Dialogue for China-Africa Cooperation, reports Chinese media on Saturday. The CPEC will offer the shortest route to China and beyond to the wider regional market, he said adding, Pakistan will enhance its interaction with the African countries through Gwadar deep sea port.

The dialogue was jointly organized by the AU and the Chinese Mission to the AU in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa.

Pakistan’s keen interest to cooperate with African countries in various socioeconomic sectors, also described the CPEC as “an important opportunity” for African countries to reduce the economic cost of penetrating the much-larger Asian markets.

The Pakistani envoy’s positive remarks were also echoed by African and Chinese officials attending the event on Thursday, as they emphasized the need to deepen partnership under the BRI so as to drive the momentum in the China-Africa Comprehensive Strategic and Cooperative Partnership.

“A large number of projects involving railways, roads, bridges, airports and seaports and industrial parks are being implemented, bringing genuine benefits to Chinese and African peoples and enriching the China-Africa Comprehensive Strategic and Cooperative Partnership,” Liu Yuxi, Head of the Chinese Mission to the AU, told the high-level dialogue.