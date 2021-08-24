Pakistan up 59 points in Business Confidence Index: PM

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan shared on Monday a survey of the Overseas Investors Chambers of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) showing a “dramatic rise” in the confidence of foreign investors regarding the business environment in Pakistan.

In a tweet, the prime minister said that the Business Confidence Index (BCI) showed Pakistan standing at a positive score of nine per cent — an improvement of 59 per cent. According to BCI 2020, Pakistan had an overall score of -50%.

The PM further shared that OICCI members’ confidence also rose dramatically. In 2020, Pakistan ranked at -74%. However, this year, the score rose to 34% — an improvement of 108 points.

In August last year, the OICCI shared the results of its Business Confidence Index (BCI) Survey – Wave 19 on its website that showed that the overall Business Confidence Score (BCS) in Pakistan stood at minus 50%, a further drop by 5% from the already -45% score in Wave 18 Survey conducted in August 2019.