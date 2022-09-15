Pakistan Cricket Board has named the squad that will take part in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia as well as the tri-series involving New Zealand and Bangladesh and a modified one for the seven-match series against England.

Mohammad Wasim, Chief Selector PCB, announced the squads during a press conference in Lahore.

As expected, the selection committee has decided to keep faith with the names who helped Pakistan reach the Asia Cup final with Shaan Masood the most high-profile name set to make his return to the international T20 squad.

Fakhar Zaman has failed to find a place in the team but will travel to Australia with the squad as a reserve while the return of Shaheen Shah Afridi sees Shahnawaz Dahani relegate to the reserve role as well.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad:

Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shaan Masood, Usman Qadir.

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Haris.