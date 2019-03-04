‘Pakistan Unity Day’ marked in Moscow to express solidarity

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

‘Pakistan Unity Day’ was celebrated in Moscow to express solidarity with Pakistan in the wake of latest escalation with India.

On the occasion, prominent Baloch leader and Overseas Pakistani Baloch Unity (OPBU) chief Dr Juma Khan Marri announced complete support of the Marri tribe for Pakistan and promised to fight till last drop of blood in case of any aggression or misadventure by India.

“Whole youth of Marri tribe is ready to defend our sacred motherland against India,” Marri declared at the event organized on the occasion of the first anniversary of the OPBU in Moscow, under the slogan of ‘United We Stand, Divided We Fall’.

He said by using innocent Baloch youth in last year’s attack on Chinese consulate in Karachi, India-BLA have portrayed the Baloch community as terrorists. “Balochs are peaceful people. Only a few Indian-paid so-called Baloch leaders working on foreign agenda are using the innocent youth to sabotage national projects like Gwadar port and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor,” he said.

Ambassador of Pakistan in Russia Qazi Khalilullah appreciated the services of Dr Jumma Khan Marri and the OPBU. He also highlighted the wisdom of the current political and military leadership in Pakistan in handling the current conflict with India.

All the coordinators of the OPBU including Malik Shahbaz, Chaudhry Zahid and Ishtiaque Hamdani also addressed the gathering.

On the occasion, the participants chanted slogans like ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, ‘Pakistan Army Zindabad’.

Video messages of Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar and OPBU Pakistan chapter Vice Chairman Khuda Baksh Marri were also broadcasted.

