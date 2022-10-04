Pakistan, UN launch fresh flash appeal for $816 million for flood victims

Geneva: Pakistan and the United Nations have made a fresh joint flash appeal for the flood affectees of Pakistan, increasing the amount to $816 million from the original $160 million.

The original appeal – Flood Response Plan 2022 – for $160 million was made by Pakistan, in collaboration with the UN, on August 30. However, considering the unprecedented nature of the catastrophe brought on by the floods, a revised flood response plan, prepared in close coordination between the government of Pakistan and the UN, was shared at the event by Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman.

Apart from Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, who attended the session in person in Geneva, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq, and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar participated virtually from Islamabad.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths and Director General World Health Organization Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus represented the UN, along with Resident Coordinator in Pakistan Julien Harneis.

The meeting was also attended by the UN Member States as well as various UN agencies and humanitarian organizations working in the area of disaster relief.