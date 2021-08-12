Pakistan, Ukraine are reliable partners

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba had a telephone conversation with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister extended his warmest greetings on occasion of upcoming Independence Day of Pakistan, wishing peace, progress and prosperity to the people of Pakistan.

The two ministers agreed to hold shortly the next round of political consultations between the foreign ministries after a five-year hiatus as well as the inaugural meeting of the Joint Ukrainian-Pakistani Commission on Economic Cooperation.