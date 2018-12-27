Pakistan, UK sign prisoner transfer agreement

Islamabad

Pakistan and the United Kingdom on Thursday signed a prisoner transfer agreement allowing foreign inmates in both countries to serve their sentences closer to home.

Interior Secretary retired Maj Azam Suleman Khan and British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew signed the UK-Pakistan Prisoner Transfer Agreement in Islamabad. According to the British High Commission, the agreement — approved in principle during British Home Secretary Sajid Javid’s visit to Pakistan in September — restores and updates a previous treaty between the UK.

