Pakistan-UK relationship strengthening day-by-day

Islamabad

Staff Reporter

Thomas Drew CMG, the British High Commissioner, while addressing the Oxford and Cambridge Trust in Islamabad on Friday said that UK-Pakistan relationship deepening more and more. He said that the closeness of the relationship – including the key role British people of Pakistani descent play in UK life – but also the opportunity for greater trade, more regional connections and the UK investment in education in Pakistan.

Thomas Drew, the British High Commissioner, said: ‘Three weeks before the 70th anniversary of Pakistan’s birth, I thought it a good time to reflect on the shared history of the two countries and also, more importantly, to look ahead. I spent the first half of this week in Quetta – my first visit, and the first by a British High Commissioner for over 7 years. What a place – capital of a province with borders with Iran and Afghanistan, the centre of CPEC and Pakistan’s route to the sea. There were plenty of very contemporary challenges and opportunities. But I was most struck by a sense of history. It was not just from seeing the trees planted in the Governor’s garden by the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh during their visit in 1961. What felt more real was visiting the Army Staff College with my Defence Adviser, Brigadier Murray Whiteside, who pointed to a plaque on the wall bearing the name of his grandfather – a former student of the college. Just along the corridor was the name of the grandfather of my predecessor, Philip Barton – another graduate of the college.

He sain ‘I can’t claim that pedigree myself – and certainly not the pedigree of another one of my recent predecessors, Mark Lyall-Grant, who, like his parents and grandparents, met his wife in Pakistan, and whose grandfather helped found Lyallpur (modern day Faisalabad).

But I am proud of my own connections with Pakistan, which extend for the last 11 of its 70 years. And some of you know that it was Pakistan that brought me together with my wife Joanna – a fellow diplomat who served here independently.

‘We are not, of course, alone in having these connections to Pakistan. More important are the close connections of today, he said.