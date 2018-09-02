Pakistan, UK partners in development: Ch Sarwar

Punjab Governor-nominate, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan and UK are partners in development and progress.

The PTI leader stated this while talking to British High Commissioner Thomas Drew who called on him at his residence in Lahore on Saturday.

The UK High Commissioner told Chaudhry Sarwar that his country would continue to support Pakistan and play role for its development.

Sources said that during the meeting Pak-UK bilateral relations, Indo-Pak ties, prevailing situation of the region and other matters of mutual interest came under discussion.

The UK High Commissioner said that his country always helped Pakistan in resolution of problems faced by it and will continue to extend cooperation and progress in future as well.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that Pakistan and UK are partners in development progress and cooperation of UK in education, health and other sectors was laudable.—INP

