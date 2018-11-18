Pakistan, UAE to transform ties into long-term strategic eco partnership

End all impediments in flow of trade, investment

Observer Report

Abu Dhabi

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Crown Prince Shiekh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan have agreed to transform Pakistan-UAE relations into a long-term strategic economic partnership

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, on the invitation of Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi crown prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces, the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan paid an official visit to the United Arab Emirates on 18 November 2018.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by a high level delegation comprising Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The Prime Minister was received by His Highness Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan and accorded a ceremonial reception at the Presidential Palace, which was followed by delegation level talks. In Dubai, the Prime Minister was received by His Highness Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Prime Minister Khan also visited Sheikh Zayed Mosque, and the Martyrs’ Memorial where he paid homage to Emirati heroes who had sacrificed in the service of their nation.

The delegation level talks with Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Muhmmad bin Zayed focused on all areas of bilateral, regional, and global interest.

Expressing satisfaction at the positive trajectory of relations, the two leaders agreed to take immediate measures to further elevate their historic partnership.

They resolved to strengthen trade and economic ties and eliminate all impediments to seamless flow of trade and investment between the two countries.

They expressed satisfaction over the fruitful outcome of the visit of the high-level UAE economic delegation to Pakistan recently and reiterated their resolve to transform the existing special relations into a Strategic Long-Term Economic Partnership by adopting a direct, transparent and time bound approach.

The two sides agreed to chalk out a comprehensive roadmap to accelerate cooperation and partnership in areas encompassing trade, investment, economic development, energy, infrastructure and agriculture., with a view to accrue early dividends from the economic partnership.

Prime Minister Khan and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Zayed decided to hold the next Pakistan-UAE Joint Ministerial Commission, to be co-chaired by the respective Foreign Ministers in Abu Dhabi in February 2019.

They further reaffirmed their commitment to hold the Senior Officials’ Bilateral Political Consultations between the Foreign Ministries and fast track finalization of pending agreements at the earliest.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the on-going defence and security cooperation, and resolved to explore further collaboration in the areas of training, joint exercises and defence production.

