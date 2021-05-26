Pakistan, UAE to boost cooperation between state news agencies

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday agreed to enhance cooperation of their official news agencies for free flow of information between the two countries.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, and UAE’s Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi , said a news release.

Both the dignitaries were of the view that the increase in cooperation of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and Emirates News Agency (WAM) would be a leap forward in the free flow of information between the two countries.