Pakistan, UAE navies joint drill at Emirates port

Pakistan Navy Maritime Security Agency ships Kolachi, PNS Shamsheer and PNS Azmat visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Navy DGPR said that UAE Navy and Pakistan diplomatic officials welcomed the Pakistan Navy ships at the Zayed Port. PNS Mission Commander and Commanding Officers met with the UAE Navy chief, commander coast guards and other military officials. Both sides discussed professional mutual interests. Both countries navy ships took part in joint drills. According to the Navy spokesperson, the visit to the AUE will enhance the bilateral brotherly relations.

Earlier, Pakistan Navy flotilla comprising PNS Shamsheer, PNS Azmat along with Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Ship Kolachi called at Doha Port to participate in Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition -2022. In a statement issued, PN said during the exhibition Commander Logistics Rear Admiral Abid Hameed represented Pakistan Navy. Upon arrival at Doha port, Pakistan Navy Flotilla was received by Defence Attache of Pakistan at Qatar Commodore Saqib Ilyas and Commander Protocol and Organisation QENF Brigadier Salim Ahmed.

During stay at the port, Flag Officer and Mission Commander along with commanding officers of PN ships called on various dignitaries including Qatari Emiri naval force.

commander, Qatari Coast Guards commander, Kuwaiti Navy commander, Libyan Armed Forces chief of staff, Azerbaijani delegation commander and Iranian naval chief.INP