Pakistan U-19s beat Australia, win ODI series

Melbourn

Pakistan Under-19s Sunday won the one day series 2-0 by convincingly defeating Australia by 49 runs in the third and final Youth ODI at the Albert Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

Pakistan scored 309 runs for the loss of seven wickets after winning the toss and electing to bat first. Muhammad Zaid Alam scored a magnificent knock of 128 runs. Neil-Smith and Davies picked up two wickets each from Australia.

The Kangaroos managed to score only 260 runs in reply and lost nine wickets as well. Hackney scored a century (109) from Australia. Pakistan’s Suleman Shafqat dismissed three batsmen.

Muhammad Zaid Alam was declared the man of the match for his wonderful innings. It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan had won the first ODI and the second had ended without any result due to rain—Agencies