Pakistan turns around picture from ‘Victim to Victor of Terrorism’: Ahsan

Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday said Pakistan had overcome a long and dark decades of terrorist victimization and instead of letting detractors define its identity, the country had turned around picture from ‘Victim to Victor of Terrorism.’

“Pakistan has showed strength and perseverance of its people through political leadership who stood united in dealing with menace of extremism and terrorism and that Pakistan no longer to be treated as victim of terrorism rather a country that has established its credentials as a victory against the menace,’ he said this while inaugurating a three-day Islamabad International Counter Terrorism Forum (IICTF).

National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) is organizing the Forum to provide an ample opportunity to portray the country’s positive and soft image and a nation of courage, perseverance and resilience.

Ahsan Iqbal said successive policies of the government enabled in tackling militancy and extremism in the country through robust kinetic and non-kenatic measures.

“We are determined to eliminate extremism from the society in all its manifestation through adoption of appropriate counter violent extremism strategies and narratives,” he said.

Ahsan Iqbal said, “The road to peace and stability has been very rough and full of challenges, but I can say with pride that our efforts have borne fruits. The incidents of terrorism have fallen sharply since 2013 when the present government came to power. Our resolve to fight forces of extremism and terrorism is unmatched and will continue unabated.”

The Minister said political leadership supported NACTA in all its endeavours to make Pakistan a country free from extremism and violence.

He said the government had managed to reshape course of national economy as per promise made in 2013 which was evident from the fact that the international rating agencies were now acknowledging Pakistan as one of the top few emerging economies of the world, who were earlier describing it a sinking economy.

The Minister said the country also witnessed tremendous progress in energy sector and succeeded in breaking the backbone of terrorism, which were now on the run.—APP

