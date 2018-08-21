Pakistan turns 71

Muhammad Zahid Rifat

PAKISTAN has turned 71 as the nation quite enthusiastically celebrated yet another Independence Day on August 14, 2018 with the continued blessings of Almighty Allah. This was a great occasion, which the Pakistanis celebrated individually and collectively not only all over the country but also around the world as well. Besides expressing gratitude, in all possible manners, to Almighty Allah, they remembered and paid homage to the leaders and our forefathers whose struggle and sacrifices resulted in the creation of new motherland under the inspiring leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. The great occasion also called for doing some soul searching and catharsis as how much this country has given us and how much we have repaid the heavy debt in all these years.

Pakistan while turning 71, which is certainly not an age for a country, has overcome host of internal and external challenges and threats to its solidarity and security and continues to face more squarely, boldly and courageously in a determined manner. With the blessings of Almighty Allah, Pakistan has to go a long, very long way over the coming centuries and stay forever on the world map. The Independence Day celebrations were preceded and were to be followed by some more developments of great national importance in all fairness as Pakistan continues to march on democratic path despite all dangers and threats from within and without.

General election were held on July 25, 2018 in fair, transparent and orderly manner in peaceful and conducive atmosphere and 15th National Assembly thus coming into existence as a result of this democratic process held its inaugural session of August 13 in which the MNAs elected took oath. It was indeed welcome and appreciable to note that PTI Chairman Imran Khan went many steps forward to shake hands with PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari and his father/PPP Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari. This was quite a reconciliatory move on his part indicating his good intentions to take the opposition along after he takes oath as the 22nd Prime Minister on August 18, 2018 at a simple ceremony at the President’s House in Islamabad as his party has made maiden entry as the new political party into the corridors of power at the national level.

Pakistan was created under the statesmanship leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah who led the Muslims in an inspiring and determined manner to free them of the Hindus economic subjugation and liberate them from the British rule on the basis of concept of a new motherland for the Muslims of the sub-continent which was presented by great philosopher and poet Allama Mohammad Iqbal who did not live long to see Pakistan coming into existence on August 14, 1947.

Historic resolution for Pakistan comprising areas where Muslims were in majority was adopted by All India Muslim League at the historic session in March 1940 in the then Minto Park in Lahore under the leadership of the Quaid-i-Azam and this cherished dream of the great poet and philosopher was turned into reality in just little more than seven years.

Grateful people religiously pay rich tributes to the Father of the Nation on every occasion. Living nations not only continue paying homage to their heroes, benefactors and forefathers but also remember and practice as much as possible their teachings even after their departure into the eternity. The Quaid-i-Azam had left behind three golden principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline which need to be continuously remembered practically in letter and spirit by having faith, forging unity in our ranks and file and adhering to discipline both individually and collectively while combating internal and external challenges and moving forward on the path of progress, development, prosperity and self-reliance.

In one of his historical speeches, the Quaid-i-Azam had also quite categorically and emphatically stated now that Pakistan has come into existence, every person living within territorial territories of Pakistan, be he/she a Muslim, Sikh, Hindu, Christian or professing any other faith, he/she is a Pakistani as religion is an individual’s personal belief and the State is a collective obligation of all Pakistanis.

Ever since the early departure of the Father of the Nation, Pakistan has been facing and overcoming host of internal as well as external challenges and problems. But the challenges it is facing for the last more than a decade in the form of militancy, extremism and terrorism are of very critical, serious and problematic nature threatening Pakistan’s security and solidarity more than anything else.

The Muslims of the sub-continent had suffered, struggled and offered great sacrifices for securing a separate, independent and sovereign motherland of theirs. Now, they are offering even much more sacrifices to preserve, safeguard and protect their security and solidarity while combating menaces of terrorism, extremism and militancy in all their manifestations.

It is quite commendable indeed that all three Armed Forces of Pakistan i.e. Army, Air Force and Navy, as well as Rangers, Police and law enforcement agencies fully backed and supported by the government, political leadership and the people are engaged in fighting the terrorists and militants and killing them by pulling them out of their hideouts. The valiant officers and jawans of the country’s armed forces are laying down their lives for ensuring national security and solidarity. With every sacrifice, they are becoming all the more determined to eliminate terrorism, militancy and extremism in all their manifestations from the roots once forever; no matter how much price they as well as the people of Pakistan have to pay for this.

Their sacrifices will go a long way in preserving, protecting and safeguarding much needed national security and solidarity as a result of which Pakistan and its people will continue their march onward and forward on the path of progress, development and prosperity as only a united, stronger, determined and committed Pakistan can face all the problems and challenges topped by menaces of terrorism, extremism and militancy quite successfully, impressively and effectively.

It is also desirable that the people of Pakistan should also forge complete unity in their ranks and file, be above petty selfish personal, political and regional interests, keep the national interests supreme in all their acts and activities and stay united and stronger brushing aside all petty differences and remembering that they owe a lot to Pakistan for breathing and flourishing in a free and independent atmosphere and continue adhering to the golden principles of the Quaid-i-Azam i.e. Unity, Faith and Discipline in letter and spirit and in all matters of all walks of life.

We should all discharge our duties and obligations sincerely, honestly and objectively, remembering obligations towards the Pakistan and its people while demanding more and still more for ourselves only. Besides remembering as what we owe to the Motherland, if only we can ensure being punctual, avoid wastage of time, misuse and abuse of the public money and try to do something good every day towards our community, society at large and the motherland on the whole, lot of our problems would be solved amicably.

At the same time, it is also imperative that all possible steps and measures are taken in effective manner to ensure that the future generations are educated, informed and apprised about the Pakistan Movement as well as struggle, sacrifices and sufferings of the millions of the Muslim men, women and children. The future generations ought to be brought up to date about sacrifices offered by the millions of the Muslim men, women and children under inspiring leadership of the Quaid-i-Azam which had made the creation of Pakistan possible on the world map out of nowhere.

Furthermore, it is also essential that in the wake of hostile enemies propaganda and continued though somewhat reduced anti-State and anti-people activities of terrorists, militants and extremists, soft, moderate, forward looking and progressive image of Pakistan and its people be promoted and projected through all possible means before the comity of nations.

More and more of such positive activities are direly needed to effectively counter hostile propaganda of the enemies and keep reminding the younger generation at home that only a united, strong and determined Pakistan can live on this earth forever with the continued blessings of Almighty Allah. While celebrating great occasions like Independence Day always we should also pause and ponder over what we, both individually and collectively, have done in the service of Pakistan in any manner. Needless to reiterate here that continuous struggle and sacrifices are needed for ensuring national security, solidarity and unity of Pakistan for now and for ever.

Please keep trying utmost always to be a good, responsible and patriotic Pakistani and keep doing good work for the society and the Motherland on the whole keeping the national interests uppermost and supreme. This will surely and certainly go a long way in preserving, protecting and safeguarding hard earned independence and ensuring much desired and needed national security, unity and solidarity.

