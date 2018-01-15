Pakistan turning to China

Kaswar Klasra

Islamabad

History of Pakistan-America bilateral relationship is full of ups and downs. And these are testing times for the duo who stood by each other for decades. President Trump’s accusations of trickery and providing safe havens to ‘terrorists’ aren’t new for Pakistan. However, blaming a loyal partner for one’s own mistakes and failure is not justified.

Pakistan has once again responded to Trump’s accusations wisely. And credit goes to the military establishment which advised civilian government to avoid confrontation with the Trump administration. One can appreciate the civilian government for agreeing to the advice.

However, gulf is widening between Pakistan and the United States of America, two longtime allies, after recent accusations of deception and providing a safe haven for “terrorists”.

In Trump’s first tweet of the year last week he accused Pakistan of lying to the US and offering “little help” in hunting “terrorists” in Afghanistan and threatened to cut aid to Pakistan.

“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies and deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools,” Trump said.

“They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”

As hinted by the US president three days later, his administration announced that it was suspending security assistance to Pakistan for failing to take “decisive action” against Taliban militants targeting U.S. personnel in neighboring Afghanistan.

“Today we can confirm that we are suspending security assistance only to Pakistan at this time until the Pakistani government takes decisive action against groups including the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network. We consider them to be destabilizing the region and also targeting US personnel,” the spokesperson of the US Department of State told a regular news briefing on January 4th.

It is believed that motive behind suspension of security aid was to substantiate President Donald Trump’s surprising New Year’s Day tweet that accused Pakistan of playing U.S. leaders for “fools.”

Background interviews and off-the-record conversation with officials privy to the development revealed that fallout of Pakistan-US ties could prove lethal for the United States as not only it will loose a key ally in South Asia but also a strategically important supply route to landlocked Afghanistan where its forces are fighting Taliban and other militant groups.

Thousands of U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan depend mostly on ground and air routes through Pakistan for supplies of ammunition, and good.

The US had to face tough time in 2011 as Pakistan had suspended NATO supply for months to protest U.S. bombings of Pakistani border posts that martyred 24 soldiers. Supply route was restored after the US apologized to Pakistan, a nation of 220 million people.

Trump’s accusation against Pakistan has also kicked off a debate across Pakistan with majority pushing Pakistani government to say goodbye to its alliance with the USA and get close to its longtime, reliable friend with China.

Interestingly, US based experts on foreign policy have expressed fears that Trump may be driving Pakistan to China.

“We are driving Pakistan into China’s arms. Frankly, Trump could drive Pakistan away from its warm Cold War friendship with America, towards full service to the Chinese. The Chinese want, and are getting, important ports for their expanding navy to use in the Indian Ocean, as well as economic ties,” Prof Charles Tiefer, who teaches law at the University of Baltimore, wrote in Forbes magazine.

Donald Trump’s accusations prompted Pakistan’s Prime Minister Mr. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to call a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) which expressed its “deep disappointment” over Trump’s comments.

Trump’s criticism has provoked strong condemnation and reaction from Pakistani politicians and commentators. Pakistan’s Foreign Office summoned the U.S. Ambassador immediately after Trump’s tweet , lodged strong protest and seek an explanation.

Aamir Ghautri, a veteran editor of Pakistan’s influential daily The News told Pakistan Observer that Trump’s remarks about Pakistan show his complete disregard of ground facts.

“On the face of it, President Trump’s remarks about Pakistan show his complete disregard of ground facts on one side and his rowdy insistence to push his foreign policy preferences through Twitter rather than the State Department on the other,” Ghauri said.

“But when studied closely, the POTUS comes across as a bully who invokes threats as instruments of foreign policy against friends and foes alike thinking such barbs would work. They won’t,” he added.

“There is a growing sense that Pakistan despite its longstanding relationship with Washington is now distancing itself from the US in favor of China. This severance is not appreciated by the American policy makers who think losing Pakistan to a future adversary or competitor could seriously undermine the American interests vis-a-vis Afghanistan and India,” he said.

“That is why we see a barrage of recent threats to Pakistan from the highest ranking US officials using Afghanistan as a template. Pakistan needs to hold nerve, stay connected with both Washington and Beijing but cautiously continue to pursue its national interests,” said Aamir Ghauri.

Hamid Mir, a defense and security expert as well as a host Pakistan’s most popular talk show ‘ Capital Talk’ told Pakistan Observer that Pakistan can survive without US aid hence, it shouldn’t accept pressure from the US President.

“ I think Trump is a blessing in disguise for Pakistan. Pakistan should say goodbye to US Aid. We must learn to live without US Aid,” Hamid Mir said.