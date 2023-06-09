Pakistan, Turkmenistan sign TAPI gas implementation plan

Project to usher in ‘era of regional prosperity’: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated on Thursday that the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline project will usher in an era of cooperation and regional prosperity.

During the signing ceremony of the TAPI joint implementation plan, the prime minister expressed his gratitude to Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedow and his team, as well as the Pakistan Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik and his team, for their contributions to the project.

He explained the significance of TAPI, describing it as a crucial endeavour for the prosperity of the entire region, starting from Ashkabad and passing through Kabul, Islamabad, and then reaching India.

The prime minister highlighted that this project would enable the region to secure natural gas under mutually agreed terms and conditions, providing concrete assurances.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by the international energy landscape, the premier underscored the importance of imaginative policies and swift action to address these challenges, especially for developing countries like Pakistan.

The prime minister also expressed his unwavering belief that TAPI would usher in an era of cooperation and regional prosperity.