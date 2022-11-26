Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment for $5 billion trade in 3 years

Istanbul: Pakistan and Turkiye on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to take the bilateral trade to the volume of $5 billion within three years to exploit the immense untapped potential between the two countries.

The bilateral relations were discussed during a one-on-one meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Vahdettin Mansion, after the leaders jointly launched the third of the four MILGEM Corvette Ships for the Pakistan Navy, PNS Khaybar, at the Istanbul Shipyard here.

Both the leaders agreed to take robust follow-up action for the implementation of the Trade in Goods Agreement that was signed by the two countries in August this year, a PM Office press release said.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif being received by Turkish President H.E Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Presidential Palace Istanbul on 25 November 2022. pic.twitter.com/rOcu2QZpWI — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) November 25, 2022

PM Shehbaz stressed the need to explore avenues of furthering cooperation in the area of renewable energy, particularly wind and solar energy.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Minister for Defence Production, Minister of Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister of Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, SAPM Syed Tariq Fatemi, and SAPM Fahd Hussain.

During the discussion, both sides reviewed bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on ongoing cooperation in diverse fields, including trade and investment, defence cooperation, education, connectivity, and health.

PM Shehbaz brought out that although the two countries were marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, which would be befittingly commemorated, the fraternal bond between the two peoples was centuries-old.

He also expressed his profound condolences on the terrorist attack in Istanbul on November 13, 2022, and reiterated support for Türkiye’s fight against terrorism.

The prime minister is visiting Türkiye on the invitation of President Erdoğan to participate in the launching ceremony of the third of the four MILGEM Corvettes for the Pakistan Navy.

PM invites Turkiye to join CPEC

With additional input from the APP.