Pakistan, Turkey working for Islamic solidarity

Turkey awards scholarships to AJK students

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Masood Khan Thursday said Turkey has announced to award more than 32 scholarships to the students of AJK.

The scholarships were awarded in the field of Business Administration, Biotechnology, Economics, Natural Sciences, Basic Sciences and Electrical Engineering.

While addressing a send off ceremony here at the Kashmir House, he lauded the ambassador of Turkey for his support to the students of AJK.

Pakistan and Turkey have strong bond and this would go a long way, he said and added that both countries had strong religious, economic and political ties.

Masood Khan said that Pakistan and Turkey were working for Islamic solidarity on regional and international fora. It was Turkey who reached to help AJK people at the earliest during earthquake disaster in 2005, he mentioned.

AJK University was re-constructed within a few months by Turkish government after the earthquake disaster in 2005, he said.

The said scholarships programme would further strengthen ties between both the countries in the field of education, he added. The programme was an education corridor which would produce professionals in future, he said.

Masood Khan said these students would play a role of ambassadors for both countries. Many students who have completed their studies from AJK University are working at higher ranks in the world, he said.

He said this was the beginning of a positive direction in future. He also congratulated the students and their parents, saying that the Turkish government has provided a great opportunity to study in that country.

On the occasion, Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa said the number of scholarships would be increased in future. The cooperation between both countries was exemplary and would further expand.

AJK Secretary Higher Education Zahid Abbasi said Turkey was a good friend of Pakistan. He appreciated the Turkish government for granting scholarships to AJK students. The event was attended by heads of departments, faculty members, students and Turkish officials.

