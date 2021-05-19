Pakistan, Turkey vow to stand by Palestine

On Tuesday, Pakistan and Turkey discussed ways the international community will help deter Israel’s hostility against Palestinians.

On Prime Minister Imran Khan’s instructions, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is in Turkey to attract international attention to the situation in Palestine. Later, Qureshi, along with the foreign ministers of Turkey, Palestine, and other countries, will fly to New York to attend a UN General Assembly meeting on the Palestine dispute.

Met brother FM @MevlutCavusoglu in Ankara today. Nothing can shake our resolve as we stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Palestine in their legitimate right to self-determination & establishment of independent state with pre-1967 borders & Al Quds Al Shareef as capital. pic.twitter.com/IWGteKcmcj — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) May 18, 2021

Both sides agreed that the world had a common duty to help resolve the barbaric situation in Palestine brought about by Isreal and maintain stability during his meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt avuşolu.

Qureshi informed avuşolu of the sentiment prevailing in Pakistan in favor of the Palestinians, including the resolution unanimously adopted by the National Assembly of Pakistan, according to a statement released by the Foreign Office.

FM Qureshi also expressed Pakistan’s gratitude for Turkey’s patriotic and unwavering assistance on the question of India’s illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. “The two sides discussed the ongoing preparations for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) that will be held in Turkey this year,” FO said.

Privileged to call on H.E @RTErdogan. My PM @ImranKhanPTI looks forward to visiting 🇹🇷 this year to participate in the next session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. pic.twitter.com/1UjGJlGPLV — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) May 18, 2021

Qureshi thanked Turkey for standing by Pakistan in the FATF during his meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. PM Khan also informed Turkish President Erdogan that he is looking forward to visiting Turkey this year to engage in the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council’s next session.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/international/

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/