Pakistan, Turkey to co-produce TV series on Muslim general Salahuddin Ayyubi

Pakistan and Turkey have agreed to co-produce a television series on the life of Salahuddin al-Ayyubi, the great Muslim general popularly known in the West as Saladin.

Pakistan’s Ansari & Shah Films, Turkey’s Akli Films reached the agreement on Saturday.

“A happy news on a blessed Friday night! Contract signed between Akli Films and Ansari&Shah Films about ‘Sultan Selahaddin Ayyubi,’” Konuk tweeted.

Kutlu bir cuma akşamında mutlu bir haber! Akli Film ve Ansari Shah Film arasında “Sultan Selahaddin Eyyübi” dizi projesi için anlaşma imzalandı. Türkiye ve Pakistan işbirliği ile hazırlanacak uluslararası proje ülkemize ve sanat dünyamıza hayırlı olsun. #SelahaddinEyyübi pic.twitter.com/3MVOlDjVE4 — Emre KONUK (@emrekonukk) August 20, 2021

He wished that the joint project is beneficial “to our country and our art world.”

The series, featuring actors from both countries, will be shot in Turkey and will comprise three seasons.

Konuk said he was happy to realize the project, despite being aware of the difficulty in portraying “this great person who left his mark in history and all over the world.”

Salahuddin al-Ayyubi led the Muslim military campaign against the Crusader states in the Levant and recaptured Jerusalem in 1187.