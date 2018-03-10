Pakistan-Turkey to strengthen ties through cooperation in arts, culture, literature

Pakistan and Turkey will conduct joint ventures in the fields of art, culture and literature through exchange of artists and literary persons to further strengthen people to people contact. This was agreed by Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui and Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan, Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul during a meeting held here Friday to discuss the matters of mutual interests.

Speaking during the meeting,Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui congratulated Mustafa Yurdakul on assuming charge as Ambassador to Pakistan and said “Pakistan attaches utmost importance to its relations with brotherly country Turkey”.

He said Pakistan and Turkey are enjoying exemplary relations based on mutual trust and brotherhood which is a great asset for both nations.

Irfan Siddiqui said Pakistan has arranged a successful International Calligraphy Exhibition in Islamabad with the support of Research Center for Islamic History, Art and Culture (IRCICA), Turkey which received over-whelming response from the art lovers.

He said training of Pakistani calligraphers in Turkey will serve as catalyst for revival and promotion of this ancient glorious art.

It was also decided in the meeting that translations of literature of both the countries will be conducted in each other’s language to enable people understand rich cultural and civilizational, trends. Speaking during the meeting, Mustafa Yurdakul said Pakistan is his second home and Turkish people have great respect and love for their Pakistani brethren.—APP

Related