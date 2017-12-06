Pakistan-Turkey relations growing in all fields: Envoy

Ankara

Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey Mr. Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi while giving a briefing to the participants of the 107th National Management Course of the National School of Public Policy on the status of multi-faceted Turkey-Pakistan bilateral relations said that the brotherly ties are flourishing in diverse fields.

Ambassador Syrus Qazi apprised the delegation of the deep historical and cultural roots of Pakistan-Turkey relations and their steady growth in all domains, including political, economic, investment, defence, cultural and educational fields. “Owing to the commitment of political leadership and keen interest of the private sector, Pakistan-Turkey relations are witnessing growth and footprints of Turkish investment in Pakistan are growing,” said the Envoy. He emphasized that efforts were underway to transform the excellent brotherly ties into a strong partnership, with a major focus on enhanced trade and economic relationship. The Ambassador added that Pakistan could learn from the Turkish experience in the public welfare projects that the Turkish government has implemented in the last fifteen years.

As part of their study tour, the Pakistani delegation will visit various departments and institutions and shall evaluate the local government, SME sector, agriculture, health, disaster management and development administration of Turkey.

The delegation is on a study tour of Turkey from 4 -8 December 2017 and comprises senior officers from both the federal and provincial governments as well as autonomous institutions who are expected to assume leadership role in government departments.—PR