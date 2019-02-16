Pakistan, Turkey relations based on religion, cultural affinity foundations

Navies hold bilateral naval drills Turgutreis-III

Karachi

Turkish Navy (TN) ship TCG Gokceada arrived here on February 7 for participation in Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19, hosted by Pakistan Navy (PN). Upon completion of exercise, TCG Gokceada participated in PN-TN bilateral exercise ‘Turgutreis-III’, said a press release issued here by ISPR-Navy on Saturday.

This is the third exercise of Turgutreis series; the earlier two were conducted in Pakistani and Turkish waters respectively. Pakistan Navy ships Alamgir, Aslat and Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft (LRMP) participated in the exercise. Personnel from both navies mutually benefited from exercise ‘Turgutreis-Ill’ which included tabletop discussions in harbour on various modern day naval warfare tactics including maritime security procedures, experiences and areas of mutual cooperation.

Later, various maritime related manoeuvres were conducted at sea which enabled the PN-TN crew to consolidate their tactical skills while also improving inter-operability between two navies. Pakistan and Turkey enjoy strong relations based on foundations of the religious bonding and cultural affinity. Pakistan and Turkish Defence Forces interact regularly on various forums.

In this regard, both navies have been actively collaborating in various professional interactions including multilateral and bilateral exercises. Turkish Navy is a regular participant of Exercise AMAN being conducted by Pakistan Navy since 2007. Professional experience gained by both navies during bilateral exercises has been profoundly rewarding and will foster greater bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly navies.—APP

