Pakistan, Turkey relations acquired immense significance: Mushahid

ISLAMABAD : The Chairman of Senate Committee on Defence and Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),

Senator Mushahid Hussain has said that relations between Pakistan and Turkey have acquired immense significance.

Speaking at a luncheon hosted for the outgoing Ambassador of Turkey, Sadik Babur Girgin, he said the credit of the relations goes to the leaderships of both countries especially President of Turkey Reccep Tayyip Erdogan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Shairf.

He said the Turkish ambassador is leaving for his second home Turkey after completing his term in his first home Pakistan.

While recognizing contribution of the outgoing Ambassador’s to promotion and strengthening of relations between the two countries Senator Mushahid Hussain said the Turkish ambassador served in Pakistan in a special way.

They all have contributed greatly towards building and strengthening new linkages between the two countries thus bringing peoples of both countries closer.

He said after the failed coup attempt, Pakistan Senate delegation went to Ankara and met with the President of Turkey and extended full support to the Turkish government and Turkish people who stood for democracy.

The Turkish President received the delegation of Senate of Pakistan with open arms and stayed with them for 90 minutes – a gesture that speaks volumes for Turkey’s love for Pakistan and vice versa.

The Turkish ambassador in his remarks thanked Senator Mushahid Hussain for giving him a warm send off and gathering a galaxy of people hailing from all walks of life.

The ambassador said he will never forget affection and love he got from Pakistani people during his stay in Pakistan. He said after Ambassador Kemal Gur he happens to be the longest serving Turkish ambassador in Pakistan, which of course is a matter of pride and honour for him.

The Ambassador said he had put in his best efforts to promote relations between the two countries and hoped his predecessor shall also do the same.

He said Pakistani parliament was the first parliament that passed a resolution after the failed coup in Turkey condemning the action of some wayward elements. He deeply thanked the Pakistani parliamentarians. He wished Pakistan a great success adding people to people contacts between the two brotherly countries would for sure see new heights.

The member of European Parliament Wajid Khan also attended the luncheon. Sentaor Azam Swati from PTI, National Security Adviser, MNAs, members of civil society and media organizations and ambassadors of Palestine, Jordan, Cuba, Bosnia, Azerbaijan also attended the luncheon.

Orignally published by INP