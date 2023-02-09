Pakistan-Turkey joint military drill ‘ATATURK-XII 2023’ concludes in Tarbela

KARACHI – A joint military drill between Pakistan and Turkey concluded in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, Pakistan Army’s media wing said Thursday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said the closing ceremony of the Pak-Turkey joint military exercise was held at Tarbela in the Swabi district, which was attended by Pakistan’s Special Service Group (SSG), and Turkish Special Forces.

The two-week-long joint military drills aimed to boost mutual experiences in the counter-terrorism domain, rehearsing/adopting best practices and enhancing cooperation between the two armies, ISPR said.

Troops of both sides took part in techniques about Compound & Cave Clearance, Sniper Training, Improvised Explosives Devices (IED) handling, and Combat Medic training.

The ATATURK-XII 2023 was the 12th joint military drill in the Ataturk series as part of military cooperation between Islamabad and Ankara.

ISPR added that DG Military Training Major General Asad Nawaz Khan attended the ceremony as chief guest at the ceremony marking the culmination of the military exercise.

Turkish center commander for counter-terrorism training and exercise Colonel Mustafa Kahraman represented the visiting side during the event.