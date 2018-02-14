Pakistan, Turkey enjoy exemplary relations: Sartaj

Staff Reporter

Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Yurdakul called on Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission Mr. Sartaj Aziz on Tuesday. “Pakistan and Turkey enjoy exemplary bilateral relations which have become stronger in recent years due to the efforts of leadership of both sides” said Mr. Sartaj Aziz Deputy Chairman in a call on meeting with the newly appointed Turk Ambassador to Pakistan. Mustafa Yurdakul said it is matter of singular honour for him to be appointed as Ambassador to such an important and friendly country. He expressed the hope to enhance the economic and trade relations to further strengthen the ties.