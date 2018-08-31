Pakistan, Turkey are custodians of long, historic bond of friendship: Shireen

Victory Day symbolizes Turkish people’s determination to protect freedom

Zubair Qureshi

Pakistan and Turkey are custodians of a long, historic bond of friendship that goes back to the days, almost one hundred years ago, when people of the two countries laid down great sacrifices against foreign aggression and translated their historic struggle into liberty, freedom and bond of friendship between the two nations.

This was said by Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari while addressing as chief guest the 96th Anniversary of Turkey marked at Serena Hotel Islamabad.

Ambassador of Turkey Mustafa Yurdakul and Defence Attache of the country Lt Col Hakan Buke had hosted the event marking the historic day.

It was in August 1922 when Turkish nation signed and sealed its sovereign being on the piece of land called Anatolia, through heroic sacrifices and a hard-fought battle leading to establishment of modern-day Republic of Turkey.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, Ambassadors, Diplomats, defences attaché and members of civil society attended the Turkish embassy’s event in great number. One could also see Mrs Mustafa Yurdakul, pretty spouse of the ambassador, receiving guests and beaming with peculiar Turkish hospitality on the occasion.

Minister Mazari was all praise for indomitable will of the Turkish nation saying it had launched epic struggle against forces of Imperialism and we must salute it. About Pak, Turkey relations she said they are exemplary and both countries enjoyed feeling of camaraderie like no other two countries did.

“We are friends through thick and thin,” she said. she also mentioned Turkish government’s success against terrorism “which is also a challenge for Pakistan and our forces have carried out successful operation against terrorist outfits.” On the occasion, Ambassador Mustafa Yurdakul read out President Recep Tayyip Erdoðan’s message.

President Erdoðan commemorated with gratitude Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the commander-in-chief of our War of Independence, and all the members of our military who gifted the nation the victory.

According to President Erdoðan’s message, “This last ring in our chain of victories gained in August took its place in history as one of the symbols of the Turkish Nation’s determination to protect its liberty and future. We declared in the Battle of Çanakkale, in which we fought the great powers against all odds, that our fight starting with the Battle of Malazgrit to keep Anatolia as our homeland will never end.” The president mentioned in his message that like other victories, August 30th also marked there was always an open path in front of the Turkish nation to reach success, no matter how challenging the conditions are. “The progress achieved by our country in the last sixteen years has proved to us that this is possible.

And today, I believe we are on the verge of new victories and successes. We will surely win this fight too, with the support of those who trust in Turkey and in the Turkish Nation,” concluded the message.

Ambassador also spoke about the upcoming Defence Day of Pakistan and paid tributes to Martyrs of Pakistan Army and civilians “whose legacy continues to be cherished by all of us and inspire the great people of Pakistan.”

