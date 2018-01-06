Pakistan in trouble because of incompetent leaders: Zardari

MIRPUR KHAS : Former President and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said on Friday that Pakistan is in trouble because of incompetent leaders.

The former president was addressing a public gathering in Mirpurkhas on the occasion of the birth anniversary of PPP founder and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

“I don’t lay any claim to be Bhutto, but there is a glimpse of Bhutto in me,” he said adding that it was auspicious to celebrate Bhutto’s ninetieth birthday anniversary with the people.

“Benazir was the leader of the peasants. The PPP is still the party of the peasants, labourers and the down-trodden,” he said. “PPP has always it voice for the rights of those who are deprived of their due rights.”

“What ever the nation has received today was given by the PPP. Bhutto gave a voice and understanding to the people and taught them to fight for their rights.”

PPP co-chairman said that the elected leaders of the country lack vision and that no shortcoming can be masked in the present times. He claimed that the people of Pakistan no longer support the present government.

Criticising ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), he said PML-N leaders did not work in the five-year tenure except for having their friends establish industries and change their lives around.

He criticised PML-N president Nawaz Sharif by saying that how could he disclose secrets about others when he is the biggest secret. PML-N is in the government as well as working as the opposition, he criticised.

PPP leader claimed that all state institutions are subordinates of the PML-N government and that leaders of the front use government’s vehicles, resources and enjoy protocol.

Zardari warned PML-N leadership that PPP could not be frightened with such messages.

PML-N leadership should have Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi resign if he cannot lead the government.

He once again called on Nawaz Sharif to explain how he received the mandate in the previous election. “We have a foreign minister who speaks English with a Punjabi accent. They should have brought a foreign minister which others around the world can understand.”

“Governments can be formed in this way but they will not last long.”

PPP was demanding the government to appoint a foreign minister for the past three years and an appointment was done just now. He further criticised that a foreign minister who speaks ‘English in Punjabi’ is no good.

Asif Ali Zardari also announced that Murad Ali Shah will be the next chief minister of Sindh.

“Murad Ali Shah fulfills the promises he makes,” he said adding that the promise to set up a power plant and airport in Tharparkar will be completed.

Orignally published by NNI