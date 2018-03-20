Pakistan trade delegation visiting Algeria, Tunisia

Islamabad

Pakistan has good political relations with Algeria since its independence. These relations need to be converted in strong business relations. In this connection, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan has constituted 12 member trade delegation keeping in view Look Africa Policy of the Government of Pakistan. The trade delegation of Pakistan having exporters of surgical and dental instruments, sport goods, pharmaceutical and textile goods have started the visit of Algeria from 18th September, 2018. On the first day of visit, the delegates met with ambassador of Pakistan in order to formalize the strategy of delegation in Algeria. The delegation is scheduled to meet the Algerian Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Chamber of Commerce of Ghilizaneand Chamber of Commerce of Oran. The B2B meetings have been arranged at the Algerian Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Chamber of Commerce of Oran. The delegation is also visiting the industrial sites of Algeria. At Reliance Chamber, the delegation will be received by the Governor of the Province.