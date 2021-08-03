Pakistan toughens restrictions for inbound passengers amid fourth Covid wave

ISLAMABAD – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday issued revised restrictions for inbound international travellers as the fourth wave of COVID-19 gripped the country and the government imposed curbs to control the spread of virus.

CAA in a letter sent to airlines operating in the country said that new restrictions will come into forces from August 9.

The new SOPs include:

All inbound passengers aged six years or above will be required to possess a valid negative PCR test result conducted within 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan.

All passengers aged six and above will undergo Rapid Antigen Testing upon arrival in Pakistan.

Positive-testing passengers between the ages of six and 12 years will be home quarantined under the supervision of the concerned civil administration.

Positive-testing passengers above 12 years of age will be quarantined at a designated facility as per procedure already in vogue.

Earlier this year, the government had revoked the condition for passengers whose RAT tests returned negative to isolate in their homes.

Previously, those testing positive were required to quarantine themselves in their homes rather than in any government facilities.

However, the rules have been revised as the CAA has made it mandatory for passengers, who test positive, above 12 years of age to quarantine at a designated facility.

“Considering the volatile nature of the COVID-19 situation, any or all arriving passengers may also be subjected to additional stipulations as mandated by the relevant health authorities upon arrival in Pakistan,” the advisory added.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/covid-19-pakistan-records-67-deaths-in-24-hours/