Pakistan to welcome French investment: Senator Abdul Qayyum

ISLAMABAD : Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Defence Production, Senator Lt. Gen. (R) Abdul Qayyum has said that Pakistan will welcome French investments in Pakistan.

He stated this during a meeting with the French Ambassador Mr. Marc Barety who called on him in his office on Friday. He welcomed French decision to participate in forth coming APA meeting being held in Gwadar on October 29-30, 2018.

Speaking on the occasion, French Ambassador Mr. Marc Barety said that France supports Chinese BRI concept and is ready to invest in the subsequent phases of CPEC provided balance and transparency is ensured.

He said France investments in Pakistan will be enhanced in due course of time. He said that about 40 French companies including Engie, Total and Sanofi are doing successful business and France was keen to enhance to bilateral trade which was presently 1.4 Billion Euro.

The French Envoy said that France and Germany were planning joint cultural events in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar. He appreciated that in view of tremendous improvement in security situation in Pakistan. These events are being held with desired freedom. France is also opening French language institutes in Peshawar, Faisalabad and Karachi.

Mr. Marc Barety also showed keenness to invest in the defence sector and showed his concern that three tenders for radars, submarines and mobile bridges were awarded to USA, Turkey and China respectively.

The Chairman Defence Production Committee assured him that procedures followed were transparent.

