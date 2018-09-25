Pakistan to take up matter at highest level

Kuwait’s visa restrictions

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Pakistan will take up with Kuwaiti authorities the visa problems being faced by Pakistani nationals in Kuwait.

Speaking in the Senate on Monday, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is going to hold a meeting with his Kuwaiti counterpart, on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session in New York, and will raise this issue with him.

The Minister said this issue will also be taken up during a two-day Pak-Kuwait Joint Ministerial Commission scheduled to be held in Islamabad on Thursday.

She said in 2011, Kuwait had unofficially banned visas to the nationals of various countries, which include Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Iran on the pretext of their alleged involvement in drug trafficking and criminal offences.

Shireen Mazari said, on the other hand, Indian citizens are getting visas in large numbers and other privileges.

Responding to a point of order, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Pakistan regards Kashmiri youth struggling against Indian occupation as freedom fighters.

He said Kashmir dispute is the fundamental issue between Pakistan and India. He said Pakistan can never abandon this issue. He said we have extended a conciliatory offer to India for resolution of outstanding issues between the two countries. He said both the countries have been fighting for seventy years but gained nothing. He said we want to bring millions of peoples out of poverty line living in both sides of the border for which China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is going to play a pivotal role to uplift the region. He said there will be a huge market of India on our one hand while similar is available on our other hand in the form of China and Central Asian States, provided we have good relations with New Delhi. The Minister said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing Rafale planes scandal and ruling elite of India is running away from Pakistan’s dialogue offer to divert its public’s attention from the scam. He said the entire Pakistani nation is united against any misadventure by India.

Responding to a calling attention notice, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad said the government is focusing on the development of Balochistan to bring the province at par with other federating units.

Meanwhile, presenting a report on circular debt before the Senate,leader of the House Shibli Faraz said decisions should be made for the betterment of Pakistan instead of going for political point scoring.

He said the country is facing huge circular debt and the report has presented solid solutions and recommendations to address this issue.

He urged members to go through the report to give their suggestions to face challenges like growing circular debt decreasing water table, and increasing load-shedding. He also refuted any report of UNDP declaring Balochistan as the poorest province in the world.

