Pakistan to take two steps more if India takes one step: Imran

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, who is poised to become prime minister as his party leads in the poll count, delivered a victory speech laying out the future government’s policy on domestic and foreign affairs on Thursday.

Shifting focus to foreign affairs, Imran stressed that he wants improved relations with all neighbouring countries, including India.

“If India takes one step towards us, we will take two steps towards them. Right now, it is one sided where India is constantly just blaming us,” the PTI chief said while inviting India for dialogue.

“The leadership of Pakistan and India now need to come to the table to resolve this and end blame games. We are stuck at square one,” he asserted.

Imran also shared that he “believes that to improve the economic situation in the sub-continent trade between India and Pakistan is important”. “This will be beneficial for both the countries,” he added.

The cricketer-turned-politician continued, “Kashmir remains our biggest contention and the people of Kashmir have suffered massively.”

Speaking about Indian media’s coverage of his electoral campaign, Imran said, “I was disappointed with how Indian media portrayed me in the past few weeks. I felt like a Bollywood villain.”

Imran stressed, “Foreign policy is a huge problem for us as a country right now. We need better relations with our neighbours so we can focus on nation building.”

As far as the US is concerned, Imran said, “We want to work on a policy that is mutually beneficial. Not a one-way relationship as there needs to be balance.”

Turning to China, the PTI chief said, “We will strengthen and improve our relations with China. We want to work towards success of CPEC. We also want to send teams to learn poverty alleviation from China.”

He also said that Pakistan can learn from China regarding “how they curbed corruption”.

Regarding Afghanistan, Imran said, “We want to work in every possible way to ensure peace in Afghanistan. I would love an open border system like the EU with Afghanistan. Afghanistan is that neighbour of ours that has seen the most human misery and damage in the name of wars. The people of Afghanistan need peace, and Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan.”

